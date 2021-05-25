Full program for AstraZeneca at ASCO 2021

While UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has mostly made headlines of late for its development of a coronavirus vaccine, the firm’s work in oncology is potentially of greater significance.

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), kicking off on June 4, the firm is presenting data from more than 100 abstracts, including four abstracts selected as late-breakers, 12 oral presentations and one plenary presentation.

Among the most important results, executive vice president for oncology Dave Fredrickson pointed to efforts to “strengthen our leading portfolio in lung and breast cancers as well as hematology.”