Full THALES data show positive impact of Brilinta

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has published detailed results from the positive Phase III THALES trial of Brilinta (ticagrelor) in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The trial tested the P2Y12 receptor antagonist, plus aspirin, as a treatment for heart attacks.
Data show a reduction in the rate of the primary composite endpoint of stroke and death, compared to aspirin alone, in people who had an acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA).
