Funding nod overturns earlier no for Verzenios in the UK

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has won a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Verzenios (abemaciclib) as an option for people with advanced HR+ HER2-breast cancer.

Marketed as Verzenio, the product has been available in the USA since 2017 following approval under the US Food and Drug Administration’s Priority Review scheme.

The product has gone from strength to strength since launch, generating $269 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2021, a 43% increase from the same period in 2020.