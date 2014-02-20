Thursday 8 January 2026

Funding restrictions for rituximab and eltrombopag widened in New Zealand

20 February 2014
New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of proposals to widen the restriction on rituximab use in DHB hospitals and expand the funding of eltrombopag in both hospitals and the community. This was the subject of consultation letters in September and November 2013 respectively.

In summary, the effects of the decisions are that:

  • The restriction on the use in hospitals of rituximab, Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Rituxan, will be widened to include nine new indications; and
  • The funding for eltrombopag, UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Promacta, will be widened to include patients with 20,000 to 30,000 platelets per microliter and evidence of significant mucocutaneous bleeding.

