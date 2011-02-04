Thursday 18 June 2026

Further acquisition for Nycomed, which buys Colombian company Farmacol

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2011

Fast growing independent Swiss drugmaker Nycomed says that it is expanding its presence in Latin America through the purchase of Laboratorios Farmacol SA, a Colombia based, family-owned pharmaceutical company, which has a strong presence in the areas of gastroenterology, respiratory and gynecology. The company declined The Pharma Letter’s request to reveal financial terms of the deal, but said it is subject to regulatory approval but is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Farmacol will provide Nycomed access to the high-growth (+14%) Colombian pharmaceutical market (Latin America's fifth largest pharmaceutical market), and adds to the Swiss firm’s recent acquisitions in emerging markets, such as China, where Nycomed last year acquired a majority - 51.34% - stake in Guangdong Techpool Bio-Pharma, a fast-growing Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company based in Guangdong (TPL November 1, 2010) and last year also set up a joint venture in Russia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Daiichi Sankyo’s Vanflyta approved in China
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze