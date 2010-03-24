Further changes expected in Central Europe's pharma distribution in 2010

The fall in the number of pharmacies in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria, the consolidation processes among leading Polish wholesalers and the authorization of the on-line sale of pharmaceuticals in Slovakia were the most important trends and events in distribution in the Central European region in 2009, according to the latest report by PMR, a Polish research and consulting company, titled 'Distribution on the pharmaceutical market in Central Europe 2010. Comparative analysis of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria.'
Pharmacy market saturated
2009 brought a reduction in the number of pharmacies in some Central European countries. In Poland the number has been falling since mid-2009. The weak economy is not the only cause of this development. The main reason for the reduction in pharmacy numbers is market saturation, which has caused many outlets to operate at a loss.
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