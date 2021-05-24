Further impressive data for Takeda's dengue vaccine

Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) has demonstrated continued protection against illness and hospitalization, regardless of a person’s previous dengue exposure, with no important safety risks identified through three years after vaccination in the ongoing pivotal Phase III Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial.
TIDES enrolled more than 20,000 healthy children and adolescents aged four to 16 years in dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia. Safety and efficacy results from the 36-month follow-up exploratory analysis were presented on Saturday.
"Our dengue vaccine candidate continued to provide protection against dengue throughout three years"LakKumar Fernando, center for clinical management of Dengue and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever, Negombo General Hospital, Sri Lanka and a primary investigator of the TIDES trial, said: “Dengue epidemics occur suddenly, and hospitals can become overwhelmed with severe disease cases and people seeking testing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze