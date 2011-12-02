Further push into diagnostics as Affymetrix acquires eBioscience for $330 million

USA-based Affymetrix (Nasdaq: AFFX) is taking another move into diagnostics, saying that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire eBioscience, a privately-held San Diego, California-based company with an industry-leading position in flow cytometry and immunoassay reagents for immunology and oncology research and diagnostics.

Under the terms of the accord, Affymetrix will acquire eBioscience for $330 million in cash subject to certain customary adjustments. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2011.