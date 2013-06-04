Fuse Science Round II research shows possibility of epidermal delivery of APIs and insulin

Drug delivery specialist USA-based Fuse Science (OTCQB: DROP) says that its Round II research results have shown its proprietary delivery technology has successfully delivered therapeutic doses of varying-size compounds directly through the epidermis.

During the company's Round I Research conducted in 2012, caffeine was delivered effectively through the epidermis. This initial study provided four basic principles surrounding Fuse Science's proprietary technology: speed, variability, duration and functionality.

The Round II Research results expanded the prior proof of concepts by showing Fuse's proprietary delivery technology successfully delivering numerous Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) of varying size, rigidity and lipophilicity, whether it is fat or water soluble, directly through the epidermis. Nine Fuse Science formulations were tested in an ex vivo penetration study through human epidermis. Eight compounds were tested with the proprietary encapsulation technology and one of them was tested with a second proprietary encapsulation formulation. Fuse Science's proprietary technology delivered insulin, paclitaxel, estradiol, nicotinic acid, folic acid, polyethylene glycol (PEG), vitamin E acetate and caffeine with 100% success rate.