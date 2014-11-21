Future bleak for Novartis’ panobinostat in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, says analyst

The vote against the recommendation that the US Food and Drug Administration approves Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) panobinostat (Farydak) for use in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma by the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) signals that a US marketing authorization is unlikely to be granted, according to an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The ODAC’s negative verdict (The Pharma Letter November 7) was based on results of the Phase III PANORAMA-1 clinical trial, which examined the use of Velcade (bortezomib from Johnson & Johnson) and dexamethasone in combination with panobinostat, versus placebo, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Alongside inconsistent data regarding progression-free survival, no statistically-significant overall survival benefit for panobinostat was determined by either the Novartis or the FDA analysis. Although the FDA does not have to follow the ODAC recommendation, it rarely makes the opposite decision.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze