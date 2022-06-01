Future of US pharmaceuticals: Examining the analysis of mergers

The USA’s Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, will host a two-day virtual workshop to explore new approaches to enforcing the antitrust laws in the pharmaceutical industry.
The workshop, organized by FTC and DOJ staff, offices of state attorneys general, and international enforcement partners, will take place virtually from 9:00am to 12:00pm EDT on Tuesday, June 14 and 9:00am – 11:30am on Wednesday, June 15.
The workshop will feature a keynote delivered by FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and panels organized by Task Force members. Commissioner Slaughter’s keynote will start the first day of the workshop, followed by plenary sessions on market concentration in the pharmaceutical sector and merger remedies. The second day will feature sessions on innovation aspects of pharmaceutical mergers and how conduct by pharmaceutical companies affects merger analysis.
