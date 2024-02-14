G1 Therapeutics forced to plough on with trilaciclib trial

US oncology company G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) was hoping for a positive interim analysis in its pivotal Phase III of trilaciclib alongside gemcitabine and carboplatin for the first-line treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC).
But this has not materialized, with the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommending continuation of PRESERVE 2 up until the final analysis evaluating overall survival (OS). This is not expected until the third quarter of 2024 and will be conducted on the intent-to-treat (ITT) population.
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