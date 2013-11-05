GA and PhRMA partner on pilot scheme to enhance patient engagement in three therapy areas

The USA’s Genetic Alliance (GA) and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) have announced an initiative to explore the use of a technology-enabled, crowd-sourcing approach to patient engagement with ongoing patient-focused drug development efforts under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

As part of the reauthorization of PDUFA, the US Food and Drug Administration committed to gain the patient perspective on 20 disease areas in public meetings to be held between 2012 and 2017.