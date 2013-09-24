Galapagos and AbbVie enter into cystic fibrosis alliance

Belgium-based Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) and US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have entered into a global alliance to discover novel potentiator and combination therapies in cystic fibrosis (CF).
A joint statement said that AbbVie and Galapagos will work collaboratively to contribute technologies and resources in order to develop and commercialize oral drugs that address the main mutations in CF patients, including F508del and G551D. The goal of the collaboration is to identify compounds that correct defects in expression of (corrector) and/or increase the activity (potentiator) of the main mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR) protein, including the F508del mutation, which is the most common with 90% prevalence among patients with CF.
Financial terms and milestone payments
