Gedeon Richter buys rights to Janssen contraceptive patch

Pharmaceutical
3 December 2020
Hungary's largest drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica, to acquire ex-USA rights to the latter’s Evra (norelgestromin, ethinyl estradiol) transdermal contraceptive patch assets.

The acquisition carries a cost of $263.5 million, which will be financed by existing cash balance of >400 million euros ($483 million) and will add significant scale to Richter’s existing contraceptive portfolio.

Janssen will provide post-closing transitional support to facilitate the transfer of the Outside US marketing authorizations. The asset purchase agreement is complemented by a transitional business license agreement and series of other related agreements to run the business without interruption during the period required to transfer marketing authorizations to Richter.

Companies featured in this story

