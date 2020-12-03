Gedeon Richter buys rights to Janssen contraceptive patch

Hungary's largest drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica, to acquire ex-USA rights to the latter’s Evra (norelgestromin, ethinyl estradiol) transdermal contraceptive patch assets.
The acquisition carries a cost of $263.5 million, which will be financed by existing cash balance of >400 million euros ($483 million) and will add significant scale to Richter’s existing contraceptive portfolio.
Janssen will provide post-closing transitional support to facilitate the transfer of the Outside US marketing authorizations. The asset purchase agreement is complemented by a transitional business license agreement and series of other related agreements to run the business without interruption during the period required to transfer marketing authorizations to Richter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze