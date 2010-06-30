German Cabinet votes to end Big Pharma's price monopoly

In a move that was largely expected Germany's Cabinet voted on legislation that would break the pharmaceutical companies' grip on prices with a bill aimed at saving the ailing health care system about 2 billion euros ($2.46 billion) a year.

At present, drugmakers are able to name their own price for as long as a product is covered by a patent, and this has resulted in Germany having the highest drug prices in Europe. However, now the firms will have to do more to prove that a drug offers benefits over what is already on the market.