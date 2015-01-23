German Federal Joint Committee confirms 'considerable' benefit of Eisai's Halaven in breast cancer

The German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) has confirmed the ‘considerable’ additional benefit of Japanese drug major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Halaven (eribulin) for breast cancer.
Eribulin is approved for the treatment of women with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have progressed after at least one chemotherapeutic regimen for advanced disease. Unless patients were not suitable, prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane in adjuvant or metastatic setting.
Halaven is one of the drugs axed from the Cancer Drugs Fund by NHS England earlier this month. It was first approved in 2011 and received marketing authorization for earlier use in advanced or metastatic breast cancer from the European Commission in July 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze