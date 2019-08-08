Sunday 11 January 2026

German Merck shares follow rising sales and earnings

Pharmaceutical
8 August 2019
merck_kgaa_new_large

The share price of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) closed up 2.2% on Thursday after the German company presented its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Net sales for the group were 3.97 billion euros ($4.45 billion), up 6.9% on the figure for the second quarter of 2018, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.14 billion euros, a 23.8% jump and slightly above analysts' estimate of 1.11 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll.

The EBITDA rise came partly because of a 5.2% jump in net sales in healthcare to 1.58 billion euros, with drug development milestone payments from pharma partners Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) making an important contribution.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck aims big in China with layered ecosystem
13 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA stock slips after earnings miss estimates
14 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Germany's Merck outlines business plan at 2019 general meeting
26 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Germany's Merck KGaA to present Bavencio data at ESMO 2019
23 September 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze