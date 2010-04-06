Thursday 18 June 2026

German Pharma industry up in arms over drug price curbs

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2010

German Health Minister Philipp Roesler has now fleshed out the governing coalition's proposals to contain the cost of branded drugs in Germany (The Pharma Letter March 22) ' and the pharmaceutical industry lobby has 'reacted with fury,' reports the Financial Times Deutschland. Cornelia Yzer, general manager of the trade group VFA, has accused him of plunging the industry into 'crisis.'

Noting that Germany's public health insurers spent over 32 billion euros ($43.32 billion) on drugs last year, a 5.3% increase on 2008, Mr Roesler said the government would ensure that 'pharmaceutical companies will no longer be able to set the prices for medicines...on their own.' Pharma groups will henceforth be able to dictate the price of a new branded drug for one year only. After that, Germany's state insurers will be able to negotiate discounts on the new treatments. The industry had been hoping to secure a two-year grace period.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Daiichi Sankyo’s Vanflyta approved in China
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze