Germany's Bayer and Boehringer both get CHMP backing

Among a string of positive recommendations revealed last Friday (July 26) by the European Medicines Agency’s Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), there was good news for Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and family owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim (as well as for Novartis and Takeda; see separate stories).

First up, Bayer HealthCare announced that VEGF Trap-Eye (aflibercept solution for injection) has been recommended for approval by the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the treatment of visual impairment due to Macular Edema Secondary to Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). The decision of the European Commission is expected in the second half of 2013.