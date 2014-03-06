Germany’s Merck benefits from efficiency measures, with 2013 EBITDA up 9.7%

German pharma and chemical major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) this morning announced strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 results and the achievement of its objectives for the year, despite a challenging market environment.
In the fourth quarter of 2013, Merck posted organic sales growth of around 4% compared with the year-earlier quarter. However, this was more than offset by negative foreign exchange effects of around 7%. Consequently, sales in the fourth quarter of 2013 declined to 2.64 billion euros ($3.64 billion), corresponding to a fall of 2.8%. Merck’s shares slipped 0.96% to 123.80 euros in early trading.
Profit in line with expectations
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze