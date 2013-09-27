Germany’s Merck reorganizes pharma management team

German pharma and chemicals major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) yesterday announced multiple management and organizational changes in its pharmaceutical businesses to maximize growth opportunities going forward.

Belen Garijo, currently chief operating officer at the biopharmaceutical division of the Merck group, has been appointed president and chief executive of the biopharmaceutical division, effective October 1. She will succeed Stefan Oschmann, who as member of the executive board and head of pharmaceuticals at Merck, will focus on further developing the biopharmaceutical and Consumer Health divisions, as well as the Allergopharma and Biosimilars units. All four entities will report to Mr Oschmann.

"Following our transformational journey over the past two years, we have reached a critical juncture with accelerated profit growth at our biopharmaceutical division and a successful refocusing of our Consumer Health division," Mr Oschmann said, adding: "I'm absolutely convinced that with today's management and organizational changes we will be able to fully leverage the growth potential in our pharmaceutical businesses by focusing on fast-growing areas such as the emerging markets and the global allergy market or the rapidly evolving biosimilars market. At our biopharmaceutical division, we are proud to have in Belen Garijo one of the most successful leading women in our industry, who – with her broad leadership experience spanning medical, strategic, and commercial roles – will be able to take Merck's largest division to the next level."