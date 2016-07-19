Germany’s Merck starts work on $115 million US Science Campus

German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) says it plans to build a new campus in Burlington, Massachusetts, USA, that will serve as a major hub for the North American life science business of Merck. The 280,000-square-foot facility will include a customer collaboration laboratory and training center as well as office space.
Merck's 850 full-time Billerica-based life science employees will relocate to the new campus when construction is complete in the second half of 2017.
The $115 million (104 million-euro) building will be LEED certified. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system is the most widely used third-party verification for green construction, certifying buildings that promote sustainability, resource conservation and human health.
