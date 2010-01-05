Germany's Merz to acquire BioForm Medical for $253 milliion

German drugmaker Merz Pharma has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of USA-based, privately-held BioForm Medical for $5.45 per share in cash pursuant to a cash tender offer followed by a second-step merger. The transaction has a total equity value of approximately $253 million based on BioForm Medical's outstanding shares of common stock.
The $5.45 per share offer represents a 55% premium over BioForm Medical's 30-day average closing stock price, and is 60% above its close on December 31, 2009, the last trading day prior to today's announcement. The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of this year.
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