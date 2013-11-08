Geron’s stock price jumps as it reports positive results for myelofibrosis drug

USA-based Geron Corp (Nasdaq: GERN) has boosted its share price with the results of a clinical trial into the safety and efficacy of imetelstat in patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis (MF).

In November 2012 the Mayo Clinic instigated an open-label study in patients with primary MF, post-essential thrombocythemia MF or post-polycythemia vera MF who have two to three risk factors (intermediate-2) or four or more risk factors (high risk). The primary endpoint was overall response rate, which is defined by the proportion of patients who are classified as "responders", which means that they have achieved either a clinical improvement (CI), partial remission (PR) or complete remission (CR).