Gilead expands liver portfolio with $4.3 billion buy of CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: CBAY) shares surged 24.5% to $31.99 pre-market, on the news of an acquisition bid from US major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

Gilead has offered $32.50 per CymaBay share in cash or a total equity value of $4.3 billion, with the transaction anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024,