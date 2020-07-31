Sunday 11 January 2026

Gilead inks deal with EC for Veklury supplies for COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2020
gilead-big

Following the massive deal to supply its antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) to the US government last month, US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has entered into a contract with the European Commission for the drug in the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms

Veklury was the first medicine authorized at European Union level for treatment of COVID-19. As from early August onwards, and in order to meet immediate needs, batches of Veklury will be made available to member states and the UK, with the coordination and support of the Commission.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “In recent weeks, the Commission has been working tirelessly with Gilead to reach an agreement to ensure that stocks of the first treatment authorized against COVID-19 are delivered to the EU. A contract has been signed yesterday, less than a month after the authorization of remdesivir, which will allow the delivery of treatments from early August for thousands of patients. The Commission is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to secure access to safe and efficient treatments, and is supporting the development of vaccines against coronavirus. Yesterday's agreement is another important step forward in our fight to overcome this disease.”

