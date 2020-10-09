Gilead stresses strength of remdesivir data as rival COVID-19 therapies line up

As the coronavirus pandemic started its spread around the world earlier this year, one of the first therapies to prove its worth – in terms of clinical trial data and gaining emergency authorizations – was Veklury (remdesivir) from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

In recent months, other therapies have been used to treat the virus at various stages, too, though few can claim to have the strength of data behind them that Veklury does.

As if to remind the world of this, Gilead has made a major effort to draw attention to the New England Journal of Medicine’s (NEJM) publication of the final results from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) Phase III ACTT-1 trial of Veklury for the treatment of adults hospitalized with mild-moderate or severe COVID-19.