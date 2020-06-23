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Gilead to trial remdesivir inhaled version

Pharmaceutical
23 June 2020
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After receiving the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to move forward, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is about to start trials of an inhaled version of remdesivir, said the US biotech’s chairman and chief executive Daniel O’Day in an open letter on Monday.

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