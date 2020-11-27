Gilead top of the drops as half of pharma companies see market cap growth in the third quarter

A frequently expressed view on the pharma industry in 2020 is that it has offered good opportunities for investors during a difficult year for markets, partly because of the novel coronavirus pandemic reminding the world of the value of health and medicine to successful societies.

But the third quarter of the year brought very mixed share price performances for the top 20 drugmakers, with even some companies developing COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines seeing their market capitalization (Mcap) drop.

The overall performance compares unfavorably with the quarter ending in June, in which all of the top players reported an increase in their MCap.