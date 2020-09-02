Gilotrif and osimertinib effective in lung cancer subset

Privately-held German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has announced the final analysis from GioTag, a real-world retrospective, observational study.
This assessment looked at the impact of first-line treatment with Gilotrif (afatinib) followed by osimertinib in Del19/L858R epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M mutations, the most common mechanism of resistance to first-and second-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
"Sequential Gilotrif and osimertinib treatment could be a feasible and effective therapeutic strategy"Results showed that across the 203 patients included in the analysis, sequential treatment of Gilotrif followed by osimertinib provided a median overall survival (OS) of 37.6 months and median time to treatment failure of 27.7 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze