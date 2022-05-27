Glaucoma market to grow as populations age, finds analyst

Research from Future Market Insights suggests that the market for glaucoma treatments could be worth $7.6 billion by 2032, up from its current value of around $5.5 billion.
The condition is becoming more prevalent as populations age in different countries, and there is higher demand for surgical procedures supported by new drug combinations.
Market growth will be driven by the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.
