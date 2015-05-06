GlaxoSmithKline 1st-qtr earnings fall on flat sales

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has reported sales of £6.62 billion ($8.53 billion) for the first quarter of 2015, a rise of 1% at constant exchange rates.

Core operating profit for the quarter was £1.305 billion, down 14% (-15% in sterling), with core earnings per share of 17.3 pence, down 16% (-18% in sterling). Operating profit leapt around 100% to £9.22 billion. These results came in slightly below analysts’ expectations, but GSK’s shares gained 1.6% to £15.245 by mid-afternoon trading.