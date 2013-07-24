GlaxoSmithKline 2nd-qtr sales up 2% but EPS falls 14%

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline posted second-quarter 2013 financial results showing that turnover increased 2% (in constant currencies and sterling (£) to reach £6.62 billion ($10.09 billion), but with operating profit falling 16% (£) and 13% CER) to £1.44billion and earnings per share falling 14% (£) and 11% (CER) to 21.5 pence.
Pharma sales grew 2% (CER) to £4.52 billion. Vaccines sales were flat at $7786 million and Consumer Healthcare unit sales grew 2% to £1.31 billion. Turnover of HIV/AID joint venture ViiV Healthcare fell 4% to £339 million. The company said it continues to expect core EPS growth in full-year 2013 of 3%-4%, with turnover growth of around 1% (both CER).
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