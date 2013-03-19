GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott to start production in Ukraine

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the USA’s Abbott (NYSE: ABT) are considering launching production of their drugs in Ukraine at the facilities of Indar, one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical producers, owned by the state.
According to Lyobov Vishnevskaya, head of Indar, the company will start cooperation with GSK and Abbott this year. There is a possibility that at the initial stage the Ukrainian company will specialize in packing of drugs, among which will be multiple vaccines, as well as drugs against tuberculosis and HIV, while later it may launch their full cycle of production.
Ukrainian media reports suggest that, in addition to GSK and Abbott, Indar plans to launch production of drugs for another global major, the name of which has not yet been disclosed.
