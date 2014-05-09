GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance’s Anoro Ellipta gains approval in EU

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and partner Theravance’s (Nasdaq: THRX) Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) as a once-daily, maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Anoro is a once-daily combination treatment comprising two bronchodilators, umeclidinium (UMEC), a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), and vilanterol (VI), a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), in a single inhaler, the Ellipta. The licensed strength in Europe is UMEC/VI 55mcg/22mcg.