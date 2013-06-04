Friday 9 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline buys rights to MorphoSys RA drug candidate for up to $577 million

Pharmaceutical
4 June 2013

German biotech firm MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) yesterday (June 3) saw its shares leap as much as 6%, as it revealed a global agreement with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to develop and commercialize MOR103, in a deal worth a potential 445 million euros ($577 million). MOR103 is MorphoSys' proprietary HuCAL-derived antibody against GM-CSF, which has concluded Phase I/II development in mild to moderate rheumatoid arthritis.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will assume responsibility for all subsequent development and commercialization of MOR103. As part of the agreement, MorphoSys receives an immediate upfront payment of 22.5 million euros. On achievement of certain developmental, regulatory, commercial and sales-based milestones, MorphoSys would be eligible to receive additional payments from GSK of up to 423 million euros, in addition to tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.

"This transaction is a major milestone for MorphoSys. Our goal was to secure an agreement with a company having the commitment and expertise to turn MOR103 into a successful drug, and in GSK we have clearly found such a partner. We hope this alliance will result in a significant return on investment for the MOR103 program and to become a major value driver for MorphoSys," commented Simon Moroney, chief executive of MorphoSys.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze