GlaxoSmithKline, Community Care of North Carolina harness "small data" to improve patient care and reduce health care costs

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Community Care of North Carolina (CCNC) today announced the initiation of a new approach to analyzing health information that allows health care providers and payers, with the touch of a button, to analyze patients' medication challenges in real time to determine effective ways to overcome barriers to delivering quality care.

Counter to health care trends focused on "big data," this pilot's "small data" approach will focus on ensuring providers have access to select information, such as a patient's prescription fill history and hospital admission and discharge data, that is widely available throughout the health care system and has been found to predict when a patient is at risk of a negative health outcome. The service utilizes "prescriptive analytics" to analyze the data and determine suggested interventions that are most likely to facilitate better patient engagement and ultimately, improved patient outcomes. Only appropriate health care providers will have access to this insightful information, and the goal of the project is to assist these health care professionals in determining – and responding to – medication-related problems that often lead patients to use their medicine incorrectly, or to not adhere to the treatment regimen prescribed by their doctor.