GlaxoSmithKline divests batch of OTC brands for $660 million, but still more to go

The widely expected sale of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) non-prescription brands was confirmed this week when US consumer products group Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE-PBH) said it had signed a definitive agreements with GSK to acquire 17 over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical brands sold in North America for a total of $660 million in cash. The deal is expected to complete in the first half of next year.

GSK previously announced its intention to divest non-core Consumer Healthcare OTC products predominantly in the USA and Europe with aggregate annual sales of approximately £500 million ($776 million), hopefully in a single transaction. The products GSK wanted to divest made up 10% of GSK’s total Consumer Healthcare turnover and included analgesics: Solpadeine, BC and Goody’s; vitamin and supplement product Abtei; feminine hygiene treatment Lactacyd; and Alli (orlistat) for weight management (April 18). The latter is a notable exclusion from the Prestige deal, leaving GSK with an overhang to dispose of.