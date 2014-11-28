GlaxoSmithKline drops option for Dynavax’ DV1179

USA-based Dynavax Technologies (Nasdaq: DVAX) today announced that it has regained full rights to DV1179, an investigational bifunctional inhibitor of toll-like receptors (TLR) 7 and 9, from partner UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

This resulted from the expiration of the R&D collaboration and license agreement with GSK originally executed in 2008. Dynavax will now have global rights to continue the development of DV1179 and other TLR 7/9 inhibitors for all indications. Dynavax shares gained 1.7% to $15.36 by mid-morning US trading.

Decision follows disappointing Ph Ib/IIa trial