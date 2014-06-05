Friday 9 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline in $105 million settlement for mis-selling with 44 US states

Pharmaceutical
5 June 2014
medical_legal_law_big

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has agreed to a $105 million settlement with 44 US states and the District of Columbia over allegations that it mis-promoted three drugs.

The company faced allegations that it illegally marketed the asthma drug Advair (fluticasone/salmeterol) as a first-line treatment for patients with mild asthma, as well as the antidepressants Paxil (paroxetine) for pediatric use and Wellbutrin (bupropion) for various unauthorized conditions.

GSK did not admit any wrongdoing, and said the charges came from past issues. "We don't feel like this is who we are today," a GSK spokeswoman told the UK’s public broadcaster the BBC. She noted that the charges relate to GSK's $3 billion settlement reached in 2012 to resolve multiple US government investigations into its marketing of Paxil and Wellbutrin, among other matters, and that the company had already set aside money to cover the cost of the agreement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze