GlaxoSmithKline invests further £25 million in Scottish operation

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) is to invest £25 million ($40.2 million) to expand its operations in Montrose, Scotland, to support the delivery of its new pipeline of medicines.
In addition to the £2.7 million already ring fenced by the council, Scottish Enterprise is also backing the expansion by awarding Angus Council £1.5 million to improve access into the GSK site and the area around it. GSK is investing in new state of the art facilities and equipment to bring production of the ingredients for four new pharmaceutical products to Montrose.
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