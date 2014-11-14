Friday 9 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline invests in Australia plant expansion

Pharmaceutical
14 November 2014

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Australian subsidiary today announced it will be investing A$31 million ($26.7 million) in next generation manufacturing technology to expand its Boronia site in the outer eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

The expansion will include the introduction of the latest high speed ‘Blow-Fill-Seal’ machinery specifically developed for advanced aseptic packing of sterile pharmaceutical liquids.

The latest Blow-Fill-Seal machine will be dedicated for the manufacturing of asthma drug Ventolin (salbutamol sulfate) nebules and will allow the facility to meet increased demands from emerging markets in particular China, Turkey and Brazil where patients look for low cost, accessible treatments for asthma.

This is part of a series of sizeable investments GSK has made in recent years to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in both Australia and the UK. These include a previous investment of A$60million in Boronia to advance the site’s Blow-Fill-Seal capability, new state-of-the-art equipment across a number of sites in the UK and the establishment of two new UK-based facilities specifically focused at harnessing innovative technologies and supporting the business’s growing pipeline.

Boost for high-tech pharma manufacturing in Australia

