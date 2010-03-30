GlaxoSmithKline offers free vaccines to uninsured US adults; re-submits Avodart to FDA

The US unit of UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline yesterday launched the GSK Vaccines Access Program, which will provide the company's adult vaccines free of charge to eligible, low income individuals who do not have insurance coverage for vaccines. It also filed for a re-appraisal from the US regulatory authority for its prostate drug Avodart (dutasteride).

The program will cover the company's Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines for hepatitis A and B, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis for eligible persons ages 19 and older. The program also includes GSK's cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix for women aged 19 to 25 who, due to their age, are not covered under the national Vaccines for Children program, and who meet other eligibility requirements.

"Vaccines are one of the most effective ways we can prevent and fight disease, and subsequently, help drive down the cost of health care in the United States," said Deirdre Connelly, GSK's president North America Pharmaceuticals. "Unfortunately, vaccines are severely under-utilized by American adults. Through the introduction of the GSK Vaccines Access Program, we hope to break down one of the barriers to routine vaccination, ensuring that adults have access to these important preventative measures," she added.