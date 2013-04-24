GlaxoSmithKline posts 2% fall in 1st-qtr sales but beats estimates

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) posted first-quarter 2013 results, with turnover coming in at £6.47 billion ($9.87 billion), down 2% at constant exchange rates as 3% lower as reported. Core operating profit was £1.925 billion (-11% at CER), or earnings per share of 26.9 pence (-6% CER). Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of £6.40 billion and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 25.0 pence, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were up 2% excluding divestments (primarily Vesicare [solifenacin succinate], and non-core OTC brands). Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines sales fell 2%: Geographically, US decreased 6% (+4% excluding Vesicare with strong respiratory and oncology performances), Europe was down 3%, EMAP +8%, Japan -8% (+11% excluding cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix). Consumer Healthcare sales rose 1% (+6% excluding divestments).
Commenting on the results, chief executive Sir Andrew Witty said: “This quarter marks continued strategic delivery for GSK with sales and earnings in line with our expectations, significant pipeline progress and further growth in our returns to shareholders through a 6% increase in the dividend. We are also announcing additional measures to improve the Group’s focus and long term growth profile. As we have previously highlighted, 2013 is a key year for R&D pipeline delivery. While we await a final US regulatory decision in May on Breo Ellipta [furoate and vilanterol (FF/VI0], I was very pleased with the positive recommendation of last week’s Advisory Committee. During the quarter we also filed our MEK inhibitor monotherapy and MEK/BRAF combination use for melanoma and albiglutide for type 2 diabetes in Europe. This means all six of the key assets we recently highlighted are now under regulatory review in both the USA and Europe. I was also delighted that dolutegravir, our integrase inhibitor for HIV, has been granted priority review by FDA, with an Action Date now set for 17 August.”
