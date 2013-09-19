GlaxoSmithKline returns rights to vercirnon

US drug developer ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) says that partner GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), the UK’s largest pharma firm, has returned all rights to vercirnon (also known as Traficet-EN and CCX282), an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR9, for all indications, including the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

The news follows disappointing results from the SHIELD-1 study, investigating vercirnon, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR9, in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease did not achieve the primary endpoint of improvement in clinical response and the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission, sending the US company’s share’s crashing more than 30% (The Pharma Letter August 26). The latest news saw ChemoCentryx shares fall a further 4% to $6.165 in mid-morning trading on September 18/