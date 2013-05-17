GlaxoSmithKline reveals new research on health care models in developing countries

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the International Center for Social Franchising (ICSF) have undertaken the first ever global in-depth study to identify health care innovations in developing countries that have the potential to be replicated to increase access to affordable medicine.
The report, titled Identifying replicable healthcare delivery models with significant social benefit, released today (May 16), assessed over 900 health care programs for their suitability for investment to scale up and replicate elsewhere.
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