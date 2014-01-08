GlaxoSmithKline’s Relvar Ellipta for asthma and COPD launches in the UK

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) today announced the launch of Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol) in the UK, the first European launch for the drug.

This is the first inhaled corticosteroid/long acting beta2-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination to provide continuous 24-hour efficacy for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in a practical once-daily dose, the companies noted.

Respiratory disease is a growing problem in the UK with over 5 million people living with asthma and approximately 900,000 people currently diagnosed with COPD. The National Health Service spends around £1 billion ($1.64 billion) a year treating and caring for people with asthma, and for COPD the costs are estimated to be over £800 million.