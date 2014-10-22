GlaxoSmithKline’s third-qtr results not as bad as expected

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has reported a downturn in both sales and profits for the third quarter of 2014, but the results were still better than expected in the face of patent expiries and its recent nearly $500 million fine for alleged bribery in China, and sent the company’s shares 4% higher following release of the figures.
The company reported a pretax profit of £548 million ($882.3 million) for the three months to end September, sharply down from £1.4 billion a year ago, but the results still beat analyst forecasts.
Sales were £5.65 billion, down 10% (3% lower at constant exchange rates), but below analysts’ forecasts of £5.75 billion. Core earnings per share were flat at 27.9 pence, compared with analyst forecasts of EPS of 23.9 pence, according to Thomson Reuters. Core operating profit came in a £1.89 billion, down 6% (-1% at CER).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze