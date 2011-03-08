Sunday 11 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline's Votrient OKed for NHS Scotland use in kidney cancer

Pharmaceutical
8 March 2011

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has issued advice to NHS Scotland on the use of UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Votrient (pazopanib) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma on the National Health Service. Votrient is a targeted oral treatment, which has been shown to effectively slow down disease progression whilst maintaining quality of life compared with placebo.

Rob Jones, Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, commented: “Today’s advice from the SMC on pazopanib means that patients in Scotland now have the same access to two effective treatment options each with different side effect profiles as for patients in England and Wales. The availability of a choice of first-line oral treatments for advanced renal cell carcinoma is hugely significant for oncologists and the advanced kidney cancer patients under their care.”

The advice issued by the SMC comes just 12 days after the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) issued its positive final guidance ensuring pazopanib’s availability to patients on the NHS in England and Wales (The Pharma Letter February 24). As part of the NICE approval, GSK proposed a potential partial rebate. This included a straight 12.5% discount on the list price at the point of invoice and a potential partial rebate in the future, linked to the outcome of a head-to-head trial against the current standard of care (sunitinib).

